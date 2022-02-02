Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Livent worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

LTHM stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

