LiveRamp (RAMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LiveRamp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveRamp stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

