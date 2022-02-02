LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAO. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter worth about $3,469,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 39.5% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

LMAO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 101,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

