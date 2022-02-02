Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $958,802.69 and $252,527.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 164.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,106,376 coins and its circulating supply is 23,030,949 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.