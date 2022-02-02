Local Bounti (TSE:LOCL) Trading Down 3.8%

Local Bounti Corp (TSE:LOCL)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. 2,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 127,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCL. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Local Bounti from C$8.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. lowered shares of Local Bounti to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Local Bounti from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,199.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$32.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

