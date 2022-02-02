LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $745,523.21 and approximately $2,357.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,633,282 coins and its circulating supply is 50,420,505 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

