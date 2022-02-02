LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Chardan Capital from $16.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of LOGC stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

