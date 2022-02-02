Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.66. 481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

