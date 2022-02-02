Longitude Capital Partners Iii Buys 175,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 880,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,093. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80.
Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.
About Sierra Oncology
Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.
