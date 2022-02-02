Longitude Capital Partners Iii Buys 175,000 Shares of Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. The company had a trading volume of 880,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,093. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 21.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in Sierra Oncology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

