Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.80

Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.80 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 98.92 ($1.33). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 96.10 ($1.29), with a volume of 2,164,434 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Lookers alerts:

The company has a market cap of £376.60 million and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.80.

In other news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of Lookers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,378.68 ($11,264.69).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.