Loom Network (LOOM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.39 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

