Loop Capital Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $250.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $226.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Barclays lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 124,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,238. The company has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after acquiring an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

