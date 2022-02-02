Lossless Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $21.95 million and $884,178.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars.

