Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Lotto has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00293715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.