Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $238.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

