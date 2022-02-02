Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.64

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.59. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 113,117 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$271.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$91.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

