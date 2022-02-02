Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,218,367 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,218,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,328,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.31% of MoneyLion as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ML opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

