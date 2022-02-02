Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of RBC Bearings worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

