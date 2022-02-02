Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $32.53 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $32,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $147.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

