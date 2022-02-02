Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $33.11 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,116 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Catalent worth $33,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after purchasing an additional 778,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1,178.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,525 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $36,959,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Catalent by 435.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 194,115 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock worth $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTLT opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

