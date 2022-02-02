Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $33.65 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.46% of Cinemark worth $33,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

