Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $34.06 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of América Móvil worth $34,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 41.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 6,338.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

