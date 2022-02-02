Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Trip.com Group worth $32,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,508,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,373,000 after purchasing an additional 139,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

TCOM opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

