Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,805 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.06% of US Ecology worth $31,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in US Ecology by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in US Ecology by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 179,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

