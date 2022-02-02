Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 112,958 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,958 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of LPL Financial worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In related news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $177.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.26. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.