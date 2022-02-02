Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 13,437 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $33,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,111,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,600,351,000 after purchasing an additional 314,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,316,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,961,000 after buying an additional 669,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after buying an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,251,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,149,000 after buying an additional 642,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

