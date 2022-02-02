Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,493 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,493 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $32,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Shares of MAR opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

