Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,483 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of América Móvil worth $34,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 65.9% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.