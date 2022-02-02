Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,007 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $31,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

XEL opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

