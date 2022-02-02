Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.76. Approximately 9,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 25,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$86.96 million and a PE ratio of -27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$110.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macro Enterprises Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

