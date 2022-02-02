Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 872,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $71,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,848. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

