Madison Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $56,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,621,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.21.

BlackRock stock traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $820.12. 5,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,966. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $884.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $896.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.