Madison Asset Management LLC Has $37.80 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,454 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $37,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after buying an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,202,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,298,931,000 after buying an additional 503,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after buying an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.61. The stock had a trading volume of 72,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,857. The firm has a market cap of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.64.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.