Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,941 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,690 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $535.19. 17,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,555. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.84. The stock has a market cap of $252.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.36.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock worth $11,652,117 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.