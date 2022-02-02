Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 25,358 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,233,000 after purchasing an additional 977,600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 265.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in PepsiCo by 497.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 42,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

