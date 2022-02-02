Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 77,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,287,204 shares.The stock last traded at $82.95 and had previously closed at $81.82.

MGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

