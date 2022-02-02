Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and VOC Energy Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 5 5 0 2.50 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $21.06, suggesting a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VOC Energy Trust pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and VOC Energy Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. VOC Energy Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and VOC Energy Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.77 -$1.21 billion $1.68 13.45 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 18.53 $3.83 million $0.40 13.65

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOC Energy Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 33.08% 35.78% 20.48% VOC Energy Trust 92.90% 37.94% 37.94%

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Magnolia Oil & Gas on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

