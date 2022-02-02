MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $170.93 million and approximately $6,039.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.80 or 0.07197357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,921.68 or 0.99684366 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00054433 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

