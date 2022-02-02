Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.88

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$130.88 and last traded at C$130.88, with a volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.99.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEQ. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$122.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$114.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The business had revenue of C$42.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.6800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.