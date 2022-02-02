Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42. Approximately 13,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter.

