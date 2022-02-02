Manchester City Fan Token Price Tops $9.37 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $9.37 or 0.00025325 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $32.86 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

