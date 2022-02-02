Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.74

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.74 and traded as low as $33.13. Mannatech shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 932 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.74.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 5.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mannatech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mannatech by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Inc develops nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category include integrative health,targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.