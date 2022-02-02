Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.