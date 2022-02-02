Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Manulife Financial to post earnings of C$0.80 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$15.98 billion for the quarter.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC opened at C$26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.63. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.83.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Insiders sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock worth $864,367 over the last 90 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.82.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.