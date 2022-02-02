Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.16. 360,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,385,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $75.88.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.