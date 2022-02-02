Mark Schoenberg Sells 1,374 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $10,414.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Mark Schoenberg sold 111 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $897.99.

On Thursday, November 18th, Mark Schoenberg bought 160 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $2,096.00.

URGN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 75,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,374. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

