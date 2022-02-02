Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

STEM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 2,967,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth $558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $15,136,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $1,777,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

