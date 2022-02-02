MarketPeak (PEAK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded flat against the US dollar. MarketPeak has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

