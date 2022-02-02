Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) and ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and ImageWare Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $290.29 million 23.13 -$47.69 million N/A N/A ImageWare Systems $4.78 million 2.47 -$7.25 million $0.01 3.40

ImageWare Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marqeta.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marqeta and ImageWare Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 7 0 2.50 ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $22.90, indicating a potential upside of 84.23%. Given Marqeta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and ImageWare Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -31.31% -20.63% -12.52% ImageWare Systems 286.20% -55.16% 89.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 37.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marqeta beats ImageWare Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions. The company incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc. engages in the development of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions and provision of patented biometric authentication solutions for the enterprise. Its digital identity solutions include imagaeware digital identity platform; identity proofing; identity authentication, and identity management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

