Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.24 and last traded at $11.36. 55,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,780,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.62.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,961,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,703,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.